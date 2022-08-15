Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Clarivate worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of CLVT opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

