Commerce Bank Buys 312 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $266.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.25. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.20 and a twelve month high of $378.71.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

