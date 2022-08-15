Condor Capital Management Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $18,009,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,003,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000.

NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

