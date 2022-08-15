Condor Capital Management Invests $40,000 in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
MSD Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of MSDAU opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.
MSD Acquisition Company Profile
