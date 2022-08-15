Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLDU. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

