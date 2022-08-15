Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,442 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Mid Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,786,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

FMBH opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.