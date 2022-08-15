Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

