DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
