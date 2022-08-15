DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

