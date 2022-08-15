DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
