Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,654 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 359,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

