Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,828 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

INVH stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

