Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.