Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $10.72 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

