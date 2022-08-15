Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 432 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

LBRDK opened at $118.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

