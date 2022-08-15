Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,445,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE XOM opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.