FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

