Fiera Capital Corp Has $571,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.78 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

