Finning International Inc. (FINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 1st

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1835 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Finning International has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

