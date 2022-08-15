First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 1st

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

FMBH opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About First Mid Bancshares



First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

