First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $165.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

First Solar stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

