Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

DUK opened at $110.25 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.