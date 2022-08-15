Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,264 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.