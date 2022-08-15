Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $292,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

OVV stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

