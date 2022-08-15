Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $293,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

