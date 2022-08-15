Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $302.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

