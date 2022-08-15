Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,547 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,175 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,472. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.