Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $331,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,221,000 after buying an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

