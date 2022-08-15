Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

