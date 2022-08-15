Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,087,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $29.13 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

