Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 16,358 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Lezama purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

