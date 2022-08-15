Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

