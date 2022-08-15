Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 11,344 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 105.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.32 on Monday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.