Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,384 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

