Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 8,701 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,605,479 shares of company stock worth $55,747,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.