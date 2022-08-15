Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $328,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after buying an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after buying an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

