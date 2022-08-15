Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $333,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $34,731,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $83.00 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

