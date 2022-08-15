GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
GNT opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.84.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
