Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.54 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.