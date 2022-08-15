Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 291,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 147,164 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

