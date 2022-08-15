Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

