Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of HP opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 33.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

