HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 1st

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $51.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

