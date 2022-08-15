iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.15 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51.

