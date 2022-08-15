iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

