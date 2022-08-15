iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,883,000. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

