Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

