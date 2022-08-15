Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.
About Jardine Matheson
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.