JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

