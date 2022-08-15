KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $381.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.