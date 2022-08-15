Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $38.67 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

