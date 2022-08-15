Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Activity

MongoDB Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $379.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.